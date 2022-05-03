Tom Cruise once said that making a 'Top Gun' sequel is "irresponsible"









Tom Cruise has been a part of several memorable projects throughout his career and Top Gun is definitely one of them. Directed by Tony Scott, Cruise delivered one of his most iconic performances in the 1986 action drama which revolved around a group of elite students who compete against each other while trying to become fighter pilots.

Over the years, the legacy of Top Gun has been re-evaluated by many critics and younger audiences. Some have pointed out that the misogynistic humour and the overwhelming masculine energy of the film have aged terribly while others have claimed that Top Gun is actually a homoerotic drama about repressed homosexualities.

There have been plans for a Top Gun sequel for a while now but none of it came to fruition until Joseph Kosinski was attached to the sequel as the director. Titled Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel had its premiere at CinemaCon this year and it has already been scheduled for a release later this month.

While the sequel has been welcomed by many fans, Tom Cruise himself had aired reservations about making another Top Gun film due to the subject matter. In an interview from 1990, Cruise spoke to Playboy magazine and said: “Some people felt that Top Gun was a right-wing film to promote the Navy. And a lot of kids loved it.”

While commenting on the viability of sequels, he added: “But I want the kids to know that that’s not the way war is—that Top Gun was just an amusement park ride, a fun film with a PG-13 rating that was not supposed to be reality. That’s why I didn’t go on and make Top Gun II and III and IV and V. That would have been irresponsible.”

