Tom Cruise prevented 'Top Gun' streaming debut: "I make movies for the big screen"









Although many were skeptical about the viability of a Top Gun sequel starring an ageing Tom Cruise, there has been an overwhelmingly positive response following the release of Top Gun: Maverick. In fact, many critics have noted that this new sequel surpasses the technical and narrative achievements of the first film.

The project had been in development since 2010 but it was delayed due to various reasons. When asked about the initial plans, Tony Scott claimed that the new project would be revolve around the usage of drones in modern warfare as well as the rapid obsolescence of dogfighting which was a major element in the first film.

While talking about the sequel, Tom Cruise maintained that he was adamant about preventing the new sequel from debuting on streaming platforms because he still believes films are meant for theatres. “That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise said, according to Variety. “I make movies for the big screen.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time with theatre owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this [happen],” Cruise added, while explaining his Top Gun: Maverick campaign. According to the actor, films in the current landscape are automatically pressured to join the streaming sphere but Cruise did everything to stop it.

The actor also revealed that he personally called theatre owners during the production of the film to ensure that the new sequel would be screened at theatres instead of debuting on a streaming platform. He told theatre owners: “Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making Mission: Impossible and Top Gun is coming out.”

