Timothée Chalamet denies ‘Bones and All’ was inspired by Armie Hammer allegations









Dune star Timothée Chalamet has addressed the cannibalism allegations faced by his Call Me By Your Name co-star, Armie Hammer, and denied the claims influenced Bones and All.

The pair starred together in Luca Guadagnino’s hit 2017 romance about 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Chalamet), who falls in love with Oliver (Hammer), a 24-year-old graduate-student assistant to Elio’s father, an archaeology professor while holidaying in Italy.

In 2021, Hammer was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women and rape by another. He denied all the claims but admitted to “one million per cent” emotionally abusing two women who had accused him of misconduct. Earlier this year, The District Attorney’s office in Los Angeles County decided not to charge Hammer with sexual assault after a detailed investigation by the Police Department was undertaken.

Now, in a new interview with GQ, Timothée Chalamet – the star of Guadagnino’s 2022 cannibal love story Bones and All – who had previously refused to discuss Hammer’s situation, was asked about the timing of the allegations, which coincided with filming the movie. “I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?” he responded.

Upon seeing the reports suggesting that Bones and All was inspired by Hammer, he explained: “It made me feel like: ‘Now I’ve really got to do this.’ Because this is actually based on a book.” Asked to give his personal thoughts on the allegations, Chalament remained reserved: “I don’t know. These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word.”

In February of this year, Armie Hammer gave his first interview since the allegations and attributed them to “being an asshole” to his partners, saying: “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an asshole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.”

He added: “I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was… I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

