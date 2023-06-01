Armie Hammer escapes charges in LA sexual assault case









The District Attorney’s office in Los Angeles County has made the decision not to charge actor Armie Hammer with sexual assault after a detailed investigation by the Police Department was undertaken.

The DA’s office stated that they were not able to prove the allegations of rape without reasonable doubt because of the complex relationship that had occurred between the actor and his accuser.

Hammer’s accuser had previously been identified as Effie, who reported the actor to the police at the beginning of 2021, claiming that she had been in an abusive relationship with him for several years and that he raped her in 2017.

“In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime,” the office said. “As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.”

They added, “Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter, we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In an interview with Air Mail, Hammer opened up on the allegations and denied any wrongdoing. “Every single thing was discussed beforehand…I have never thrust this on someone unexpectedly. Never,” he said.

“I would scoop up these women, bring them into it — into this whirlwind of travel and sex and drugs and big emotions flying around — and then as soon as I was done, I’d just drop them off and move on to the next woman,” the actor added, “leaving that woman feeling abandoned or used.”

Hammer’s attorney Andrew Bretler had stated, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

