Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino to reunite for new MGM film









Timothée Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino are set to reunite for the romantic horror Bones And All, an anticipated reunion following the success of their previous collaboration, Call Me By Your Name in 2017.

After the $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the company has picked up their first major deal, seizing the global distribution rights to the latest film from the Oscar-nominated filmmaker whose 2017 film excited both audiences and critics.

Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the story for the brand new film follows two young outcasts, Maren and Lee, who embark on an epic journey to find Maren’s estranged father whilst trying to uncover the secret to her insatiable thirst for human flesh.

Merging horror with a tender coming of age drama, Guadagnino’s new film will take notes from Julia Ducournau’s Raw that compared the physical and emotional pain of the adolescent transition to a cannibalistic urge. With the film having already been shot in Ohio, fans can expect the strange horror-drama hybrid to hit screens toward the end of 2022, or more likely, later in 2023.

Alongside Chalamet, the impressive ensemble cast will also feature Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese, and Chloë Sevigny.

Having directed the remake of Suspiria in 2018, Guadagnino knows all about how to scare his audiences, with the celebrated recreation of the Dario Argento classic going down a treat with genre fans and critics. Take a look at the trailer for the film, below, featuring the likes of Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth.