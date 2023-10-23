Thurston Moore is doing “very good” after cancelling book tour for health reasons









Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore has issued a health update following the recent cancellation of his book tour.

Doctors advised the musician not to fly to the United States to carry out his upcoming tour in promotion of his new book, Sonic Life. Although he received a diagnosis a few years ago, Moore has found the condition increasingly challenging to manage.

Discussing his struggles with atrial fibrillation in an interview with The New York Times, Moore revealed: “But this year, it became slightly concerning. I was finding myself at times to be so weak I could hardly walk around the neighbourhood.”

Moore is currently residing in the United Kingdom, where he must remain until doctors give him the green light to fly to the States. However, he states that “the prognosis is very good.”

On October 10th, Moore posted a statement on Instagram explaining his reasoning for cancelling the tour. He revealed, “For years I have been dealing with a longstanding health condition, though it has never seriously stopped me from touring and recording.”

“Regardless it’s always been an underlying issue and as I reach my mid-60s this year it has become rather, and consistently, debilitating,” Moore elucidated. “After a recent consultation, my doctors have strongly advised against me flying anywhere under any circumstance until they get it all sorted out.”

He hopes to attend the UK dates of the book tour, which are set to take place in November.

Meanwhile, Moore recently opened the door for a Sonic Youth reunion. He initially disregarded them “a really typical and expected thing to do… that goes against the nature of what the band was. I’d rather be like the Beatles and never get back together.”

However, Moore also claimed that reuniting Sonic Youth could “be really worthwhile” and “something that’s always going to be on the table.”

See more