Thurston Moore claims Sonic Youth reunion is still “on the table”









Former Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore has claimed that the door remains open for the band to reunite.

“Everybody wants us to get back together,” Moore explained in a new interview. “I don’t foresee it happening because I think maybe it’s a little too unwieldy at this point.”

Moore told The New York Times that reunions are “a really typical and expected thing to do… that goes against the nature of what the band was. I’d rather be like the Beatles and never get back together.”

However, Moore also claimed that reuniting Sonic Youth could “be really worthwhile” and “something that’s always going to be on the table.”

Sonic Youth originally went on hiatus in 2011 following the dissolution of Moore’s marriage to bassist Kim Gordon. Gordon referred to the band as having “broken up” in her 2015 memoir Girl in a Band. Moore insisted in the interview that his and Gordon’s current status wouldn’t be an insurmountable hurdle to a possible reunion.

“We’re adults. We can find our peace in this kind of situation,” Moore claimed. “We’re very connected in our family with my daughter and my nieces and everything. It’s not like some hate-fest or anything… Nobody’s getting any younger. You know, Sonic Youth at 80?”

Moore is currently promoting his own memoir, Sonic Life, from his home in England. Moore was originally to promote the book with a US tour, but those plans were scrapped after Moore revealed he had been struggling with a “debilitating health condition.”

Moore’s comments echo similar sentiments shared by fellow Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo. In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Ranaldo claimed that the band had received “blank check offers” from various festivals to reunite.

“We’re all living and breathing, so you never know what the future will bring,” Ranaldo said. “But we have not entertained it at this point. It’s something that hangs out there and people are always asking about.”