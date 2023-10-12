Thundercat performs with Kevin Parker, Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy and Suicidal Tendencies in LA









During a performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last week, Thundercat welcomed a colourful roster of stars to the stage, including Childish Gambino, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, and Steve Lacy.

In a memorable performance in LA on October 5th, Thundercat was joined by a variety of musicians and performers to helm some tracks from his lauded oeuvre, including cuts from his highly collaborative 2020 album, It Is What It Is.

Childish Gambino and Lacy were the first to join Thundercat on stage to perform ‘Black Qualls’ from It Is What It Is. After that, Gambino stayed to perform ‘II. Shadows’ from his 2013 album Because The Internet, which, in his own words, was “the rap OK Computer.”

Later, Suicidal Tendencies, Thundercat’s former punk band, joined for renditions of ‘You Can’t Bring Me Down’ and ‘Institutionalised’.

Finally, Thundercat brought out Kevin Parker to perform ‘Apocalypse Dreams’, a classic track from Tame Impala’s 2012 debut album, Lonerism.

Earlier this year, Thundercat recruited Tame Impala for his first single in three years, ‘No More Lies’. On the funky track, the musician deals with the moment when a relationship starts to reach an inevitable end and he takes full responsibility for the way things have turned out.

It still remains unclear whether ‘No More Lies’ will appear on Thundercat’s fifth solo studio album, which is yet to be confirmed.

Watch Thundercat perform with Childish Gambino and Steve Lacy below.

See more Childish Gambino & Steve Lacy come out to play”Black Qualls” during Thundercat’s show in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/yTDoSL1ZJ2 — We Write About Music (@itsamusicblog) October 6, 2023