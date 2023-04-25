Thundercat and Tame Impala collaborate on new single ‘No More Lies’









Thundercat has recruited Tame Impala for his first single in three years, ‘No More Lies’.

On the funky new track, Thundercat deals with the moment when a relationship starts to reach an inevitable end and he takes full responsibility for the way things have turned out. He sings, “But it’s not your fault, I’m just kind of ass,” and at a later point of ‘No More Lies’, the bassist honestly admits, “I tell you the truth because I care, but I also lie to you because I care.”

Although Thundercat hasn’t released a solo song for three years, he’s kept himself active during that period. His collaborations include ‘3AM’ with Haim, ‘After Last Night’ with Silk Sonic, Kaytranada’s ‘Be Careful’, and he also appeared with Steve Lacy at the Grammys.

Additionally, both Thundercat and Tame Impala appeared on Gorillaz’s latest album, Cracker Island with Thunder appearing on the LP’s title track. While the Australian musician lent his talents to ‘New Gold’ which also featured Bootie Brown.

It still remains unclear whether ‘No More Lies’ will appear on Thundercat’s fifth solo studio album, which is yet to be confirmed. However, the bassist has announced a series of summer tour dates which span five continents, and includes two headline shows at The Alhambra in Paris. He is also set to appear at Glastonbury Festival on June 21st.

