'Thor: Love and Thunder' trailer introduces Christian Bale as Goor









The first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder introduces a new baddie played by Christian Bale. Gorr the God Butcher appears alongside Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.

The sneak-peek reveals a lot about the forthcoming Taika Waititi offering, which serves as a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and is the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Waititi actually appears on screen in this new trailer, opening the teaser as Korg, who can be seen sitting around a campfire telling children tales of Thor “the space Viking”.

Chris Hemsworth is back as the God of Thunder, but this time he’ll be pitched against Jane Foster (Mighty Thor). The pair were once lovers and will reunite for a battle of wits and weapons.

Thor will also have to defend himself against Christian Bale’s Goor the God Butcher, who does exactly what his name suggests. Goor is peeved that superheroes like Thor have been getting off scot-free despite the chaos they’ve been causing across the galaxy.

Goor’s hatred towards Thor and his kin is clear from this new clip, in which the character can be heard saying: “The only ones who Gods care about is themselves”. As he says these words, he emerges from a dense forest, cloaked in a white hood just covering his sickly pale skin.

Goor sets about destroying entire planets with cursed weapons, and it’s up to the Thors, All-Black the Necrosword, Valkyrie and Korg to travel to Olympus to meet the Greek gods, led by Zeus (Russel Crowe). The Australian actor appears only for a brief second, during which he accidentally strips Thor of his clothes, prompting many around him to pass out.

Jane Foster and Tesse Thompson’s Valkyrie appear to share an endearing dynamic, offering some light comedic relief for Goor’s moody killing spree. Make sure you check out the full trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder above.