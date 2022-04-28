First look at David O. Russell’s upcoming film with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie









We’ve heard a few whispers on the wind about David O. Russell’s new film. It’s been rumoured that Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington are all set to star in the unnamed project, but until now, that’s all we’ve had to go off. Thankfully, concrete details are finally beginning to emerge. The upcoming feature, titled Amsterdam, is set to hit theatres on November 4th. We’ve also been offered a first look photo of the trio on set.

These new details were revealed at Disney’s CinemaCon presentation on Wednesday (April 27th). Amsterdam’s producers gave the following description of the 1930s-set feature: Amsterdam is an “original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the centre of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.”

The three friends in question will be bought to life by Bale, Robbie and Washington. The star-studded cast will also feature Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, and Matthias Schoenaerts.

Amsterdam is Russell’s first project since his 2015 feature Joy. It is his third film so far with Christian Bale, who also appeared in the 2010s The Fighter and 2013’s American Hustle. Amsterdam was written, directed and produced by Russell alongside Bale, Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, and Anthony Katagas, while Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson served as executive producers.

Russell’s past films have been immensely successful both commercially and critically. The Fighter earned seven Oscar nominations, while American Hustle bagged no less than ten.

The director is one of the most controversial figures in Hollywood, having been accused of violent outbursts, abusive behaviour and sexual assault, the latter by a member of his own family