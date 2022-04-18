Natalie Portman is her own Thor in new 'Love and Thunder' teaser









The new teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in Marvel’s evolving look at the Asgardian superhero, is the perfect kind of post-Guardians of the Galaxy aesthetic that Marvel has leaned into for what was once its stiffest character. Instead of taking himself way too seriously, now Thor is goofy, full of jokes, and soundtracked by Guns ‘N Roses.

If you’re thinking that this basically makes him Peter Quill from Guardians, you’d be right: Thor officially hitched a ride with Quill and his galaxy guardians at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame and Chris Pratt appears in the teaser to reiterate that this is basically going to be a crossover film.

Other notable looks include Thor’s supposed retirement as a superhero, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie looking nattily dressed and supremely bored as the new ruler of Asgard, and a callback to Fat Thor as he gets back into shape. It all seems like a laid-back and loose follow up from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

But in the last few seconds of the teaser, we get a surprise: Natalie Portman wielding Thor’s trusty (and previously destroyed) hammer Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor. Portman’s presence in the film isn’t a surprise, as she had confirmed that her character Jane Foster would return thanks to a convincing pitch from Waititi. Instead, it’s getting to see her fully decked out as her own Thor.

The last time we had seen Foster was in Thor: The Dark World, although she made an appearance via archive footage in Avengers: Endgame. Portman was one of the few legitimately huge actors to depart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before it went supernova at the box office, but now we get to see her return and take up Thor’s mantel as a superhero.

Check out the official Thor: Love and Thunder teaser trailer down below.