Stream Thom Yorke's new mix featuring Miles Davis, IDLES, Sun Ra and more









Thom Yorke has just unveiled his mixtape for the seventh instalment of his Sonos radio show, In The Absence Thereof. The playlist includes tracks from a wide range of artists, including Miles Davis, Sun Ra, IDLES and IC3PEAK.

Opening up about his mixtape, the Radiohead frontman said: “Mix 7 is my latest mix or compilation of music and sound that has moved me deeply by other artists I respect and who inspire me. Listening to music has changed for me recently, I find myself asking what is music or any art in such a time of death, violence and horror? I guess it can only try to bear witness somehow.”

Yorke went on to add: “There are no words to express seeing war Ukraine, in Europe in the 21st century. Normal life has been diminished, there is a sense of wanton absurdity and futility. The clowns have run out of jokes, their faces have twisted into grimaces, no longer able to hide the malignant shadows standing behind them. Families just like ours, innocent children, pulled apart. We can only pray to wake up from this nightmare and never allow it to happen again. Soon.”

If you enjoy listening to In The Absence Thereof…Mix 7, you can check out Yorke’s previous six Sonos mixes on Mixcloud. As well as showcasing some of Yorke’s most treasured records, Sonos also curate programs by musicians such as Phoebe Bridgers, David Byrne, Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods, Soccer Mommy, JPEGMAFIA and Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Elsewhere, Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Son’s of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner are set to release their debut album as The Smile on May 13th. Speaking to the SmartLess Podcast, Yorke discussed the process of making the album: “Jonny had come with a bunch of ideas, and I hadn’t seen him for a while, so they all just came pouring out before I could go, ‘Wait, wait, wait.’ There was a lot of me retrospectively going, ‘Okay, what am I going to do with that?’ Which was really nice.”

In The Absence Thereof…Mix 7:

Bridget St. John – ‘Ask Me No Questions’

IC3PEAK – ‘Пламя’

Ennio Morricone – ‘The Trio -Main Title’

IDLES – ‘Progress’

Paul DeMarinis – ‘The Lecture of Comrade Stalin at the Extraordinary 8th Plenary Congress’

Bibio – ‘Pantglas’

Mr. Mitch – ‘Sleep’

Sun Ra – ‘I Am an Instrument’

Jim James -‘ State of the Art (A.E.I.O.U.)’

English Garden – ‘7-10 Split’

Bendik Giske – ‘Cruising’

Divide and Dissolve – ‘Did You Have Something to Do With It’

Divide and Dissolve – ‘Oblique’

Walter Smetak – ‘Iêéaóôu’

Tony Allen, Dave Okumu & Joan as Police Woman – ‘The Barbarian’

Don Cherry’s New Researches – ‘Interlude / North Brazilian Ceremonial Hymn’

Miles Davis – ‘Saeta’