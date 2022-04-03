Thom Yorke shares new single ‘That’s How Horses Are’









Thom Yorke has released a brand new single entitled ‘That’s How Horses Are’, written for the soundtrack of the concluding season of Peaky Blinders.

The new song is a blinding piano-driven piece punctuated by the addition of atmospheric string sections at around the halfway point. The haunting and ethereal single follows Yorke’s March release, ‘5.17’, which was also featured in this final series of Peaky Blinders.

In a February interview, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne revealed that Yorke and Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood had contributed some original music for the soundtrack for his upcoming finale.

“I’m over the moon about all of that,” he said. “The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction.”

Yorke released his last solo album ANIMA in 2019 and has since been sharing new music as part of various projects. Last year, he also debuted the new Radiohead side project named The Smile. The project involves Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The trio performed for the first time in a live appearance at Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm Livestream.

So far, The Smile have released two singles, ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and ‘The Smoke’, which have will be released on a limited edition single vinyl pressing prior to the release of the full LP, expected to arrive in the near future.

The Smile are set to tour the UK and Europe from May through to July. Tickets for the tour are available here.

Listen to Thom Yorke’s brand new single from the Peaky Blinders soundtrack, ‘That’s How Horses Are’, below.