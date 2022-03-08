Peaky Blinders soundtrack to get red vinyl release









Beyond the flat peaked caps and cliff-hangers, if there is one thing that Peaky Blinders is renowned for, it’s the stellar soundtrack that scores the stunning gangster drama. In fact, the ingenious move of having Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds track ‘Red Right Hand’ is about as endearing a handshake that a TV show can offer.

Now, as the hit BBC One show enters its sixth and final series, the superb songs it has offered along the way are set to be pressed onto a befitting blood-red vinyl LP. Considering that the series may well have provided the greatest collection of tunes on any TV show ever, that is something worth celebrating for fans and mere music lovers alike.

As show creator Steven Knight said when discussing the instrumental importance of the music used in the show: “The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time. It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack.”

He continues to lyrically add: “I’m so glad that at last, we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers.”

Over three oozing LPs, tracks by the likes of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys and Joy Division are crammed onto the record in a crisp mix alongside exclusive recordings for the show. You can check out the full scintillating tracklisting below.

The album is set for release on May 27th. For more information and pre-ordering you can click here.

(Credit: UMC)

Peaky Blinders soundtrack tracklisting:

LP1 – Side A

Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea…’ Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – ‘Red Right Hand’ The White Stripes – ‘St James Infirmary Blues’ Truce – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score) Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…’ Dan Auerbach – ‘The Prowl’ Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing…’ Jack White – ‘Love Is Blindness’ PJ Harvey – ‘To Bring You My Love’

LP1 – Side B

Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…’ Black Rebel Motorcycle – ‘River Styx’ Post Irish Meeting – ‘From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score)’ PJ Harvey – ‘Red Right Hand’ Laura Marling – ‘What He Wrote’ Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…’ Royal Blood – ‘Come On Over’ Arctic Monkeys – ‘Do I Wanna Know?’

LP2 – Side A

Tommy: ‘I Love You…’ Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – ‘Breathless’ Radiohead – ‘You And Whose Army?’ Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance…’ PJ Harvey – ‘This Is Love’ Sons – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score) Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do…’ Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Burn The Witch’ The Last Shadow Puppets – ‘Bad Habits’ David Bowie – ‘Lazarus’

LP2 – Side B

Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…’ Savages – ‘Adore’ Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – ‘The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW)’ Rachel Unthank & The Winterset – ‘I Wish’ Ballad Of Polly Gray – From ‘Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score) Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…’ Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes – ‘Devil Inside Me’

LP3 – Side A

Foals – ‘Snake Oil’ Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…’ Radiohead – ‘Pyramid Song’ Laura Marling – ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall’ Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP…’ Black Sabbath – ‘The Wizard’ Anna Calvi – ‘Papi Pacify’

LP3 – Side B

Joy Division – ‘Atmosphere’ Tommy: ‘You Need To Understand…’ Anna Calvi – ‘You’re Not God’ Arthur: ‘There’s A Bentley Outside…’ Jehnny Beth – ‘I’m The Man’ Idles – ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’ Tommy: ‘I Will Continue…’ Richard Hawley – ‘Ballad Of A Thin Man’

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.