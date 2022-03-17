Radiohead spin-off The Smile set to release a new single today









Radiohead spin-off, The Smile, are sharing a new track, ‘Skirting On The Surface’, later today.

The trio, which consists of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood, alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced the exciting news on social media yesterday (March 16th). On the Twitter announcement, they wrote “Coming tomorrow”. alongside a YouTube link for the track that will premiere at 4.00pm today.

The song was debuted when it was performed by the band at their historic set at Glastonbury’s livestream bonanza, ‘Live at Worthy Farm’, last year, and has become something of a fan favourite amongst those who have been lucky enough to catch The Smile live over the past couple of months.

‘Skirting On The Surface’ will be the third single from The Smile, following ‘The Smoke’ and ‘You’ll Never Work In Television Again’. Added to the buzz surrounding the band at the minute, on March 10th, they revealed details of a one-time single pressing for their first two singles.

The limited 7″ pressing can be won by fans entering a lottery, with tickets available at selected record stores around the world between March 12th and 24th. You can access the full list of the participating stores here.

Interestingly, the singles will not be available for purchase. Fans will be required to scan the QR code on their ticket by March 24th to be in with a chance of winning a pressing. A video posted to The Smile’s social media also showed Thom Yorke and Radiohead’s long-term collaborator, Stanley Donwood, pressing the batch of singles.

It’s been a busy few months for Yorke and Greenwood. In late February, it was announced that the pair had written and contributed new music to the final season of Peaky Blinders, which hit screens on February 27th.