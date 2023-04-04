Third Man Record announces Miles Davis live album









Jack White’s Third Man Records are releasing a new live album from Miles Davis as a part of their ‘Vault Package’ series.

Miles Davis – Fearless features a performance by Davis and his band, which at the time featured saxophonist Wayne Shorter and electric pianist Chick Corea along with bassist Dave Holland, drummer Jack De Johnette, and percussionist Airto Moriera, from 1970.

The concert comes from Bill Graham’s Fillmore East venue in New York City. Davis and his group appeared on a triple bill, co-headlining with The Steve Miller Band and Neil Young & Crazy Horse. All three acts played two shows on March 7th – one in the afternoon and one at night. Davis’ four-night stand at the venue in June of 1970 has previously been released as the live album Miles Davis at Fillmore.

The three-disc LP also comes with a 7-inch single of Muriel Grossmann’s tribute single Muriel Grossman Plays Miles. The release will also come packaged with a custom bumper sticker and a sew-on patch depicting Davis from that era.

David was less than a month away from releasing Bitches Brew, on which all five members of his band appeared when he recorded the concert at the Fillmore East. Most of the concert’s repertoire, including ‘Spanish Key’ and ‘Miles Runs the Voodoo Down’, were pulled from the Bitches Brew sessions.

Miles Davis – Fearless is set to be released on April 30th.