The xx's Oliver Sim shares the enchanting new song 'Fruit'









Oliver Sim - 'Fruit' 8

Oliver Sim of The xx has released the enchanting new single ‘Fruit’. Produced by his bandmate and studio wizard Jamie xx, the track is another stellar offering from Sim, offering a new side to his solo endeavours.

‘Fruit’ is catchy and heady, arriving as the perfect ointment for the April blues. It’s perhaps the strongest vocal performance that Sim has ever delivered, unchaining him from the minimalism of The xx, and it does him a lot of favours.

The track is described as “a joyful celebration of queer identity and self-acceptance penned to his younger self”, and comes with a beautiful video directed by Yann Gonzalez, drawing on the vivid colours of the 1980s, bringing the sentiment of the material to life. Following on from last month’s debut single, ‘Romance With A Memory‘, it’s shaping up to be a colossal year for Sim, whose creative vision is as necessary as it is refreshing.

Discussing the new track and video, Sim said: “My new song produced by Jamie xx. Music video directed by one of my absolute favourite directors: the sexy, hilarious, scary and soulful Yann Gonzalez… Dig in and I hope you enjoy.”

Elsewhere, Gonzalez added: “Oliver and I have so much in common: we love pop culture, horror films and we used to be femme kids before turning into proud queer adults.”

“So, when he asked me to work on his poignant solo tracks, most of the ideas popped up quite naturally and the ‘Fruit’ video became this magic tale of liberation that the lyrics and the emotionally driven music already implied,” the director continued. “The song and the TV show here are like a multi-faceted mirror where Oliver and the kid, the live performance with its crew and flirtatious TV host, the 35mm film and the Ikegami video all shine and merge in order to create the same exhilarating feeling of being freed.”

Sim has also announced a handful of intimate shows for this May to promote the new tracks, his first-ever as a solo artist. The dates will see him take to the stage in London, Paris, New York, Berlin and Los Angeles. The xx man explained: “In five weeks’ time I will be playing my first ever solo shows in London, Paris, Berlin, New York and L.A. Joined by some very talented new friends. I’ll be playing my extensive back catalogue of two songs and something extra”.

Listen to ‘Fruit’ below.