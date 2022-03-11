Oliver Sim of The xx releases debut solo single 'Romance With A Memory'









Oliver Sim - 'Romance With A Memory' 7.8

Oliver Sim of The xx has released his debut solo single, ‘Romance With A Memory’, alongside a startlingly unnerving new music video. Blending innate danceability with a strangely sinister vocal delivery, the brilliance of this new offering lies in its many juxtapositions.

Sim plays bass sings co-lead vocals in British electronic group The xx. Speaking about this new solo track, which was produced with the help of bandmate Jamie xx, he said: “I’m thrilled, excited, ecstatic, over-caffeinated and overjoyed to be sharing ‘Romance with a Memory’ with you all.”

Sim went on to add: “Terrifyingly, this is the first song I’ve ever released under my own name, I really hope you all enjoy it. Produced by my dear older brother Jamie xx. P.S still very much in a loving and happy relationship/band with Romy and Jamie,” he clarified.

‘Romance With A Memory’ opens with the bit-crushed drum samples and arpeggiated synths that fans of Jamie xx will be more than familiar with. However, these soon slide away to reveal Slim’s crooning vocals levitating above tight snares and house-infused piano arrangements.

Opening up about the accompanying video – comprised of a selection of monsters dancing in their back gardens, kitchens, and on cramped train carriages – Slim said: “I cannot tell you how much joy it brings me to watch a ghoul having a good time”.

“I’ve made a compilation of some of my favourite monsters, killers and queers getting down to ‘Romance With A Memory’,” he added. “I hope both the music and monsters make you feel as happy as they make me.”

