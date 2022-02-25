The xx share live performance of Jamie xx’s ‘Stranger In A Room’









Wandsworth indie group The xx have shared a live rendition of Jamie xx’s ‘Stranger In A Room’ which they performed as a group in 2016. The song originally featured on Jamie xx’s 2015 solo album In Colour and features xx bassist Oliver Sim on vocals.

The group performed the collaborative track a number of times when preparing for their 2016 ‘I See You’ tour, and they have now decided to share one of the live versions.

“You probably know ‘Stranger In A Room’ as a Jamie xx track with Oliver on vocals, but we also performed it live, as a band, when we were warming up for the ‘I See You’ Tour in December 2016,” the band wrote in a post on Instagram.

The post continued: “We only played it four or five times, but luckily one of these performances was recorded and we’ve decided to release it. It is available on all platforms today. We hope you enjoy it! More coming soon.”

At the end of last year, The xx shared footage of the group playing together in the studio. The short clip showed the band performing in a sped-up time-lapse video.

The video marked the first time the group had been seen together for a while. They had been hinting at new music in 2020 prior to the pandemic with a revealing Instagram post, but it appears the Covid pressures delayed the production of any new material.

Since then, singer Romy Madley Croft has begun work on a solo album that is soon to be released; she insisted last year, however, that The xx would return with new music before long.

Producer and DJ Jamie xx has been busy over the past few years making his mark as a solo act playing sellout gigs, including an emphatic show at last year’s All Points East.

Listen to The xx perform ‘Stranger In A Room’ below.