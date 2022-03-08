The xx launch new radio show 'Interludes Radio' on Apple Music 1









English indie-rock band The xx have something new up their sleeves, and it isn’t a new album or single like you might expect. Instead, they’ve announced a new monthly radio series airing on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1.

The radio series, titled Interludes Radio, will feature an eclectic mix of music, special messages from notable friends in music and culture, fan interactions, exclusive new music, and insights into the group’s creative process.

The first episode will premiere Thursday, March 10th, at 2pm GMT. Each episode will be hosted by a rotating cast of the group members, the first of which will be special horror film themed episode helmed by The xx bassist and vocalist Oliver Sim.

Of the new endeavour, the group says, “We’ll be taking turns to host each episode and get into the things that inspire us individually. An hour of music, guests and sneak peeks of what we’re all up to on our own and together.”

Who can you expect to see on this new show? The likes of Florence Welch, Elton John, Sampha, Jimmy Somerville, Romy, Jamie xx, Yann Gonzalez, Thom Yorke, Perfume Genius, Yves Tumor, Hercules and Love Affair, and even more.

If you want to listen to Interludes Radio, you can tune in through a subscription to Apple Music.