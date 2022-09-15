Rumours suggest ‘The Witcher’ seasons 4 and 5 could be coming soon









Among the contemporary obsession with fantasy programmes, now would be the best time for Netflix to release the third season of their own dungeons and dragons tale, The Witcher.

Whilst season three of the show has officially wrapped filming, recent reports are also suggesting that the streaming service may have already green-lit seasons four and five of the show. The rumours suggest that the future series would shoot back-to-back, with the live-action series set to join Netflix’s expanded Witcher universe that includes anime productions and impressive fantasy prequels.

Whilst the rumours are exactly that at this moment in time, they are built from some solid evidence, with the series director Stephen Surjik teasing that series four has already been in pre-production for quite some time. Speaking about the future in a previous statement, he said: “The writers and producers mapped out Season 4… I don’t know if I’m part of that mapping program, but at least they told me that they’re mapping it out”.

Series three of the upcoming show will be based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s Novel, Time of Contempt, with the cast including Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allen, Joey Batey and MyAnna Buring, set to bring the epic fantasy tale to life.

Speaking about how the show is inspired by the books, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich previously stated: “I don’t feel the need for our story to go beyond where the books go. I think Andrzej Sapkowski, the writer, he had a natural end in mind. Now actually, since we started the show, he has released more books, so we’ll have to see how that fits into it”.

Take a look at the trailer for season two of The Witcher, below.