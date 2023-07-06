The Voidz release B-side ‘American Way’









When Julian Casablancas isn’t fronting The Strokes, you can find him leading the more experimental outfit The Voidz, who have just shared a new B-side, ‘American Way’.

The band was formed in 2013 as Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, releasing their debut album, Tyranny, the following year. However, a name change ensued, and the band released their sophomore record, Virtue, in 2018.

In these five years, the band have released several singles, including collaborations with Mac DeMarco. However, in May, the band returned with a new single, ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’, which teases the potential for a third album, although no formal announcement has been made.

‘Prophecy of the Dragon’ was the band’s first release in two years, following ‘Alien Crime Lord’, which was made available on the Grand Theft Auto V radio station.

Discussing the single, the band said: “The track started with a very simple question… what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear ‘you are my most magnificent creature.’ What would that feeling sound like? What would it’s bassline be?”

The song was released on a CD single with ‘American Way’ standing as the B-side. Now, the band have made the track available to consume digitally.

The song, which takes a considerably more mellow tone than the metal-infused ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’, hits out at America, with Casablancas singing “The American way is built on someone’s tears/ They alone are the lucky ones/ Take when they came; with promises made.”

