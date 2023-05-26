The Voidz share new song ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’









The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has returned with his other band, The Voidz, sharing the new single ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’.

Originally conceived as Julian Casablancas + The Voidz in 2013, the band released their debut album, Tyranny, the following year. The record included tracks such as ‘Human Sadness’ and ‘Where No Eagles Fly’ and was generally well-received by critics.

The Voidz followed the record with Virtue in 2018, which bolstered the band to further acclaim. Since then, they have released various singles, including two Mac DeMarco collaborations, such as ‘The Eternal Tao’. In 2020, they released ‘Alien Crime Lord’ as part of a Grand Theft Auto update promotional video.

However, fans will be delighted to know that The Voidz are now back with a new single, ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’, ahead of a string of live dates, although they have not teased any information about a third record yet.

In a statement about the song, The Voidz explained: “The track started with a very simple question… what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear ‘you are my most magnificent creature.’ What would that feeling sound like? What would it’s bassline be?”

“With that, The Voidz conch was blown, and we assembled from the various corners of the earth to which we had been summoned for previous quests. From the deserts of the Sahara, to the truck stops of the midwest – we reunited in California to answer this question,” they added.

“The response? …from the fiery bones of eternity, the dragon’s voice, awakened after millennia in waiting, spewed forth a sonic fist of impertinence in the shape of a New Pirate anthem, where nothing is what it seems, nor is it otherwise: Prophecy of the Dragon.”

Listen to the track below.