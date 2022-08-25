'The Umbrella Academy' to end after season four









Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, will be coming to an end following the release of its upcoming fourth series.

Following a family of former child heroes who must reunite to protect the world after years of separation, the show combined action and comedy elements to form one of the streaming service’s most celebrated shows. Praised for its diverse cast, including the likes of Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper and Yusuf Gatewood, the show amassed a considerable following.

The Umbrella Academy joins a long list of shows that are due for the cut by Netflix, including The Chair, The Midnight Gospel, Space Force, Cooking with Paris, On the Verge and Pretty Smart.

Meanwhile, Page talked to Seth Meyers on Late Night earlier this year to discuss how his gender transition had improved his life, also improving his role on the Netflix show. Playing Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, Page talked about how the transitioning of his character in the forthcoming series thrilled him, explaining how he helped to develop the role for the new series alongside creator Steve Blackman.

“When we first talked about it, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show,” Page stated, adding that he collaborated with the trans author Thomas Page to help bring the character to life.

Elevating his quality of life and mental health, Page further explained how transitioning has helped him better connect to those around him. “I think it’s made me better in so many facets,” he described, adding, “as a person, as a friend, and in relationships… It’s improved my life drastically, and I hope that people who do have an issue with me could try and hear that and embrace that on some level”.

Raise your umbrellas for the 4th and final time… ☂️🖤 pic.twitter.com/LEYOhkmD7u — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 25, 2022