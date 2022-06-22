Elliot Page: transitioning has "improved my life drastically"









Star of the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, Elliot Page has opened up about his life after coming out as trans, expressing how the decision to transition, “improved my life drastically”.

In conversation with Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s Late Night, Page discussed how this significant decision has changed his life for the better. Finding great support from those close to him, Page shared that he was “really grateful,” for the support he received, adding, “Most people [in my life] weren’t surprised”.

Speaking about the impact of the whole experience, the actor added: “Of course, some moments can be overwhelming… [and] I feel like it’s so unfortunate because we’re all on the same team here, you know? Whether you’re trans, non-binary, cis, we all have these expectations and these limits and constraints… to me it would be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we all are”.

Playing Vanya Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, Page also discussed how the transitioning of his character in the forthcoming series thrilled him, explaining how he helped to develop the role for the new series alongside creator Steve Blackman.

“When we first talked about it, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show,” Page stated, adding that he collaborated with the trans author Thomas Page to help bring the character to life.

Elevating his quality of life and mental health, Page further explained how transitioning has helped him better connect to those around him. “I think it’s made me better in so many facets,” he described, adding, “as a person, as a friend, and in relationships… It’s improved my life drastically, and I hope that people who do have an issue with me could try and hear that and embrace that on some level”.

Hitting Netflix on June 22nd, The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page alongside Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda and Robert Sheehan.