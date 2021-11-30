Elliot Page celebrated for posting “amazing” topless selfie









The first openly trans man to be featured on the cover of Time Magazine, Elliot Page, has been using his platform to amplify awareness and advocate for trans rights. After coming out as trans in December of 2020, Page was viciously attacked by many conservative pundits but he has persevered through the vitriol by bringing positive changes to the world around him.

In order to honour Page’s bravery, the LGBTQ film festival Outfest awarded Page with the Outfest Annual Achievement Award. During his acceptance speech, Page said: “I for one know that without the various representation that I was able to stumble upon as a kid and a teenager — there was very little — I just don’t know if I would have made it.”

According to the actor, it was extremely hard to grow up without having adequate support to help him come to terms with his own identity: “I don’t know if I would have made it through the moments of isolation and loneliness and shame and self-hatred that was so extreme and powerful and all-encompassing that you could hardly see out of it.

“And then, you know, at 15, when you are flipping through the channels and you stumble on But I’m a Cheerleader and the dialogue in that film, and scenes in that film just transform your life,” Page added. “I almost think we don’t talk enough about how important representation is and enough about how many lives it saves and how many futures it allows for.”

Recently, Page posted a topless selfie on Instagram after undergoing top surgery which made him “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time”. The actor revealed that surgery was an important right for members of the trans community and that it is a lamentable fact trans healthcare is being criticised today.

“Not only has it been life-changing for me, I do believe it’s been life-saving and it’s the case for so many people,” Page explained in an interview with Oprah. “And because there is such an attack on trans healthcare right now, when already there’s such lack of access.”

Check out Elliot Page’s new Instagram post below.