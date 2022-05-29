The surreal way Liam Gallagher got into music









Liam Gallagher is one of the most colourful characters in music. The former frontman of Oasis has a way with words that is only really matched by that of his astute older brother Noel, with whom he shares a complicated relationship. Watching Liam Gallagher do his thing in interviews is like watching a rare bird of prey in flight. He’s not afraid of putting the world to the right by vocalising his uncompromising and somewhat hilarious worldview.

More recently, Gallagher gave his two cents on the hottest topic du jour, cancel culture. “Who the fuck are these people cancelling you, anyway?” Gallagher said in his appearance on The Two Johnnies Podcast. “Like, fuck off… Unless they come around to your house and say you’re cancelled, you’re still going to do your fucking thing. They don’t speak for everyone, do they?”

“The cancelling people just speak for the people from the cancel world,” Gallagher continued. “They don’t fucking speak for everyone… You can still go on and do your gig, there’s people out there who are going to like what you’ve got to say. So, bring it fucking on, you fucking squares!”

It is interesting that Liam Gallagher is one of our favourite social commentators, because, as it happens, if it wasn’t for one fateful accident, he might just have been another bloke spouting his outlandish opinions in the pub, and Oasis would never have existed, or at least, not in the capacity that we know and love.

Speaking to The Guardian, Gallagher answered a myriad of questions from fans, the first of which came from the reader ‘Segelov’ who said, “I am fascinated by your story of not feeling music until you were hit on the head with a hammer. What happened exactly?”

The former Oasis frontman then went on to share the life-changing tale: “Growing up, I wasn’t big into music. People say: ‘I was into the Beatles when I was four or five.’ I was the opposite, always out playing football. Noel played the guitar, which I thought was a bit odd.”

He continued: “I was 14, 15, having a cigarette with my mates, and a few lads came down from another school, hoods up, and one of them whacked me on the head with a hammer. Not a big, massive mallet – one of those little small ones. I ended up in hospital and, after that, I just started hearing music differently. My girlfriend at the time was really into Madonna. She’d play Like a Virgin and I’d say: ‘I’m not having this shit.’ Then I got hit on the head with a hammer and thought: ‘This is actually a tune.’ So whoever hit me, I’d like to meet and thank, else I’d still be on the dole.”

I think everyone would like to thank Liam Gallagher‘s mystery assailant, as, without that little whack to the head we’d be without one of our favourite figures.

