Liam Gallagher discusses Oasis' worst album









Oasis were cooking on gas at their peak, but their time at the mountain top was brief. By the early 2000s, the band had lost their Britpop superpowers, and although they could still sell out stadium-sized venues, their albums had become inconsequential.

While Oasis reached record-breaking highs, longevity wasn’t on their side. Although they were together for 18 years, many fans fail to recognise anything beyond their 1997 effort Be Here Now, and some even don’t listen past their sophomore record (What’s The Story) Morning Glory.

After a few years in the limelight, the relationship between the band members had dissipated, and Oasis no longer shared a collective goal. They had lost their relevance following 2000’s Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, and their follow-up, Heathen Chemistry, was even more lacklustre.

During a conversation with NME, Liam pinpointed Standing on the Shoulder of Giants as the moment they began to rapidly decline. He commented: “That was when the band went a bit t**s-up so I’m not fond of that really. We lost good members; I can’t say I’m arsed about it. I’m sure I’m great on it but whatever – I’ll leave that up to you, mate.”

However, according to Gallagher, that’s not even their worst effort, and Heathen Chemistry is even poorer. The album featured tracks such as ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, ‘Little By Little’ and his finest songwriting moment, ‘Songbird’, yet, Gallagher doesn’t even remember making it.

After placing the LP in last place, he told the publication: “I can’t even remember that one. I didn’t like the title either. Heathen Chemistry? F**k off.”

Before the album had even been released, he and his brother, Noel, were publically feuding because of Liam’s lack of involvement in the creative process. Later, Noel commented: “I was really happy with (the album) until recently, but I’m fucking livid now. I finished my bits three-and-a-half months ago, and then we handed it over to Liam, and in three-and-a-half months he’s done nothing. Just concentrated on his drinking habit again.”

He continued: “Hand it over to the singer and it just slows down and becomes this one really long, drawn-out, painful process. So, to be honest with you, I don’t know when it’ll come out now. It’s down to him.”

The cracks between them had already started to show, and they weren’t on the same page. Money had become their incentive, and Oasis just didn’t have as much to say now they’d conquered their dreams. Remarkably, they managed to stay on the money-spinning cycle of making albums solely for financially rewarding tours for another seven years following Heathen Chemistry — even though the Gallagher’s love for the band had died out before the dawn of the Millenium.

