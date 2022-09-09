Watch The Strokes perform ‘Modern Age’ during New York City Fashion Week









The Strokes performed a tiny show during New York City Fashion Week during an event for designer Heron Preston and Bose.

The Strokes took to the stage following a DJ set by Preston and immediately thrust themselves into an impromptu jam session. Frontman Julian Casablancas told the crowd, “this is our sound check right here,” before launching into Is This It cut ‘The Modern Age’.

“I didn’t know about fashion week,” Casablancas went on to jokingly say to the crowd. “I’m a recluse, I live in the woods. Wasn’t expecting all this,” he added before the band burst into an energetic version of ‘I Can’t Win.’

The Manhattan band’s setlist was on-stage, and their encore featured ‘Is This It’, ‘Someday’, and ‘Reptilia’ but sadly didn’t return to the stage after performing ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ after it was requested by an audience member.

The Strokes have received criticism during their current tour, including their headline show at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival when Casablancas referred to the crowd as “Glasgow’s children choir”. Fans also took to social media with similar worries about his health after the band performed at Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

In a since-deleted tweet about the Roskilde controversy, Casablancas wrote: “I’m not tuned into Twitter things enough to know what some confused fan thinks or pretends they know but I’m fine… far as I know … people been asking me weiiird questionnns [sic] – ahh the dumb side of social media… Lame-Os running around so hard and free.”

Watch their performance of ‘Modern Age’ below.