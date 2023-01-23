The Strokes to headline All Points East 2023









New York indie legends The Strokes have been added to the mouthwatering bill for All Points East 2023 this summer. Julian Casablancas and his group will take the headline slot at London’s Victoria Park on Friday, August 25th.

The Strokes’ highly anticipated performance will join Stormzy’s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ as the second show of the summer series. The Strokes’ slot will be shared with New York neighbours Yeah Yeah Yeahs, with prior supporting acts including Girl In Red, Amyl And The Sniffers, Black Midi, Julie, HotWax and Nieve Ella and Angel Olsen.

Tickets for The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs at All Points East will go on sale on Friday, January 27th, at 10am GMT.

One week before The Strokes hit the stage, UK rap artist Stormzy will headline All Points East for the first time, bringing his own curated day of live music titled ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ in a namesake nod to his new album This Is What I Mean.

“I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down,” Stormzy said in his announcement video. “I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different. We were having back-to-back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band.”

“August 2023, a summertime thing, outside, for the people, always for my people,” he continued. “So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon….’This Is What We Mean Day’. Hard.” A full lineup for Stormzy’s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ will be announced soon.

Last year’s All Points East festival featured a headline set from Gorillaz, who were joined by Tame Impala to perform their new collaborative track, ‘New Gold’, alongside Bootie Brown. Tame Impala also headlined One of the days, among a rich lineup featuring the likes of Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, Dry Cleaning, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and more.

See some of the highlights from All Points East 2022 below.