Gorillaz complete All Points East lineup with Turnstile, Ibeyi and more









Virtual heroes, Gorillaz, have announced the full lineup for their All Points East headline show this summer, and it does not disappoint. Featuring Turnstile, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne, it’s one of the most exciting lineups we’ve seen in recent months, and we’re sure that when it finally rolls around, it’ll be a day to remember.

Prior to the latest announcement, the Damon Albarn-led band had already confirmed IDLES, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf and Gabriels for the show on Friday, August 19th. Set to take place at Victoria Park in East London, do not miss out on tickets. You can purchase them here.

Also on the lineup are Kills Birds, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine. Gorillaz‘s set will open two colossal weekends for All Points East. It returns on Saturday 20th with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk undertaking an unprecedented double headline show.

The weekend after will see Aussie rockers Tame Impala headline on Thursday, August 25th, The National on Friday, Disclosure on Saturday and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds closing out proceedings on Sunday, August 28th.

It’s been a strange few months for Damon Albarn. At the end of January, he found himself at the centre of a social media firestorm after he criticised Taylor Swift’s “co-writing” songwriting approach during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Albarn’s “traditionalist” comments drew the ire of Taylor Swift fans everywhere and the popstar herself. Swift wrote on Twitter: “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Albarn swiftly retracted his statement, saying that he apologised “unreservedly and unconditionally” to Swift, claiming that his original statement had been “reduced to clickbait”.

Watch the video for Gorillaz ‘Clint Eastwood’ below.