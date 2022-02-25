The Snuts take aim at social media in vibrant new single ‘Zuckerpunch’









The Snuts - 'Zuckerpunch' 7.6

Scottish indie group The Snuts have released brand new track ‘Zuckerpunch’, an effort that takes aim at social media and Mark Zuckerberg in particular.

The track comes as the second release of new material since their debut LP, W.L., which peaked at pole position in the UK’s Official Albums Chart in April 2021, marking the first time in 14 years that a Scottish group scored a UK number one album.

The new track was produced by Detonate and Coffee and follows the release of ‘Burn The Empire’ in November last year. ‘Zuckerpunch’ examines the detrimental effects of social media on society and its psychological impacts on the most obsessive users.

“Zuckerpunch’s broken beat aesthetic reminisces the sampled-up, 8-track golden age of pre-internet music,” frontman Jack Cochrane said of the track. “Lyrically, everything is derived from feelings of screen fatigue, social media burn out and an overwhelming sense of anxiety about the fast-moving internet world that is becoming closer by the day a part of us.”

He added: “It depicts hard-hitting messages around the more impactful pitfalls of social media, the internet enmass and the protection of your identity and privacy.”

The group are set to go on tour this spring with three headline UK gigs, marking their biggest shows to date. The Snuts will perform at the Manchester Academy (April 27th), Northumbria’s Uni SU (28th) and the O2 Academy Brixton in London (30th).

The group have also been confirmed for the 2022 Tramlines festival line-up. They join headliners Sam Fender, Kasabian and Madness at the Sheffield event.

Meanwhile, The Snuts are among the popular artists taking part in this year’s Merch For Good fundraiser, which supports the charity in their work providing tailored social and practical aid to young adults as they live with, through and beyond cancer.

Announced on World Cancer Day 2022 (February 4th), some of the world’s most prominent artists and musicians have designed and donated a line of exclusive T-shirts, with all profits from sales going to Trekstock.

Listen to The Snuts’ new track ‘Zuckerpunch’ below.