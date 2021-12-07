The Snuts reveal huge 2022 UK tour









Four-piece rock band The Snuts have announced three massive UK tour dates for spring 2022. After releasing their album W.L. earlier this year, they kept the momentum of releases by sharing the rock banger ‘Burn The Empire’ recently.

Already spoiling fans with yet another single, they have revealed their plans to headline three massive dates in April next year, playing at Manchester Academy, Northumbria’s Uni SU and the O2 Academy Brixton in London. They have also sold out their dates in Bristol, Portsmouth and Leeds for January next year.

The Snuts took to Twitter to share their excitement and said, “We’re playing some of our biggest shows to date in 2022. No fkin way man,” nicely referencing the lyrics from ‘Burn The Empire’.

When talking about the song, frontman Jack Cochrane said, “I wanted the word ‘empire’ to feel open, almost rhetorical to what constitutes or qualifies as an oppressive factor in your life, because it certainly exists for 99% of people.”

Back in November, the band performed in Oxford but suddenly stopped the show due to the behaviour of some of the men that were attending. They apologised and said on Twitter, “we are not your f**king lad band and you don’t get [to] act like that at our shows.”

“This is a male problem and it is only the responsibility of males to stamp it out. No one should ever feel unsafe at our gigs and it’s your responsibility to report and call out your friends if they are acting like f**king animals,” they added.

It seems the incredibly popular band are due to have a very busy 2022, headlining TRSMT, Isle of Wight Fest, and Kendal Calling, joining the likes of Foals, The Strokes, and Kasabian. The Snuts are certainly role models to their fans, volunteering regularly at West Lothian Foodbank and promoting on their social media to encourage food donations.

Tickets go on general sale 9am, Friday, December 10th.

The Snuts will be going on tour with The Kooks in 2022. See the supporting tour dates and ‘Burn The Empire’ below.

31 Jan 2022 – Newcastle

01 Feb 2022 – Plymouth

03 Feb 2022 – Birmingham

04 Feb 2022 – Birmingham

05 Feb 2022 – Brighton

10 Feb 2022 – Manchester

