The Snuts confirm new album ‘Burn The Empire'









The Snuts have confirmed the release of their second album. Burn The Empire follows the Scottish outfit’s 2021 debut LP, W.L., which soared to the top of the UK’s Official Album Chart in April 2021, marking the first time a Scottish group have bagged the top spot in 14 years.

Opening up about the forthcoming album, the group explained that the lockdown afforded them more time to broach hitherto untouched subjects. As frontman Jack Cochrane put it: “The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out.”

He went on to add: “There are songs about the highs and lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to.”

So far, we’ve been offered three previews of Burn The Empire, which is due out on Parlophone Records on October 7th: ‘Zuckerpunch’, ‘End Of The Road’ featuring Rachel Chinouriri, and the album’s title track. To celebrate the recent announcement, The Snuts have shared another track from the upcoming albuim., ‘The Rodeo’, which has been described as a “care-free, four to the floor, singalong indie anthem”.

Speaking about the new single, Cochrane said: “‘The Rodeo’ is about knowing that your life is more often than not completely out of your control. It is about finding merit in the madness and celebrating the journey and not just the destination. It is the musical equivalent of cowboys vs. aliens. The frontman then added: “We want it to encourage the feeling of absolute pure, inclusive escapism through guitar music.”

You can see the full tracklist for Burn The Empire below:

‘Burn The Empire’ ‘Zuckerpunch’ ‘The Rodeo’ ’13’ ‘Knuckles’ ‘End of the Road’ (feat. Rachel Chinouriri) ‘Pigeons In New York’ ‘Hallelujah Moment’ ‘Cosmic Electronica’ ‘Yesterday’ ‘Blah Blah Blah’