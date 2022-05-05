The Snuts team up with Rachel Chinouriri for tender new single 'End Of The Road'









The Snuts - 'End of the Road' (feat. Rachel Chinouriri) 7.1

The Snuts have teamed with rising alternative artist Rachel Chinouriri on their uplifting new single ‘End Of The Road’.

The new track is the third taste of new material since the band’s acclaimed number-one-selling debut album, W.L. The Snuts are now back in the studio working on new material for their second record.

‘End Of The Road’ was produced by Detonate and Coffee at London’s famous Abbey Road Studios and was first aired on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show. The new song is a brazen ode to heartbreak that lyrically reflects plaintive emotion while the music brings the resolve of optimism.

Discussing the new track, lead singer Jack Cochrane stated: “End of The Road is intended to be a musical antidote. A remedy for heartache. We wanted the track to be direct and truly versify a sense of self-forgiveness and redemption.’ He continues, ‘The soothing tones of our friend Rachel Chinouriri, who features heavily in the song, helps inject an almost confessional burst of light throughout.”

“This song came about quite spontaneously which is sometimes how the best things come about,” Rachel Chinouriri said of the new single. “I really loved it when I first heard it and when I met the boys the lyrics and melody came to us so naturally.”

Adding: “You can hear the difference in mine and Jack’s accents, which I think adds something unique to the song. Glasgow and London truly combine so well here.”

Following on from the release of their fierce protest song ‘Burn The Empire’ and the politically charged probe into social media, ‘Zuckerpunch’, The Snuts have shown that they can cover a range of emotions and vital subjects with their unique and versatile sound.

The Snuts are set to play a series of UK tour dates later this year as well as a number of festivals this season, all of which can be found on their official website.