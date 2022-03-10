The Smile share mysterious new footage









The Smile – the side-project of Radiohead bandmates Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood – have just released a mysterious new clip. The footage, shared via Twitter, shows the band’s name being pressed using a Heidelberg Platen Press, a letterpress printing press first manufactured by the Heidelberger Druckmaschinen company in 1900.

The short clip has prompted much speculation amongst fans, some of whom suggest that the footage could be an allusion to a pressing of The Smile’s forthcoming album.

However, the archaic equipment in the clip could be a reference to Peaky Blinders, also set in the 1900s. It would make sense considering that Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood recently contributed original music to the final season of the long-running TV series.

In a recent interview, Peaky Blinders director Anthony Bryne praised The Smile’s artful contributions to the final season’s soundtrack. “Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood contributed some original stuff,” he began. “I’m over the moon about all of that.”

Bryne continued: “The music has always been really important historically, and I was really keen to bring a dramatic score into it. We’re using that much more in this season. It’s a much heavier season so the score is taking things in a very different direction. It’s always about Tommy [Shelby] and his headspace. That’s what I keep going back to.”

The Smile – comprised of Yorke, Greenwood, and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their first single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ and its follow up ‘The Smoke’ at the start of 2022. The trio is soon to embark on a string of European headline shows, starting with Zagreb on May 16th. From there, they’ll head over to Vienna (May 17th), Prague (19th), Berlin (20th), Stockholm (23rd), Oslo (24th), and Amsterdam (24th).

The Smile will then return to the UK for a string of shows in the UK, starting with two nights at London’s Roundhouse.