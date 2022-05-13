The Shins to embark on anniversary tour of 'Oh, Inverted World'









The Shins released their debut album, Oh, Inverted World, in 2001, and the band are set to perform the record all the way through to celebrate its 21st birthday. The tour will take place from July until September in North America.

The Shins have enjoyed a career trajectory since they released their debut in 2001. Bandleader James Mercer remembered the humility and the kindness he was shown early on in his career, at a time when he wasn’t expecting either slavish praise or adulation.

“I remember one of the places that I put that song was on a website that a friend of mine had made for The Shins,” he recalled. “It was the most basic thing, but there were a couple of audio files. ‘New Slang’ was one of them, and it was that demo version.”

The songwriter continued with his thoughts, adding: “A couple weeks later, I went to a party in Albuquerque — and we were totally unknown and unsigned, Sub Pop had never heard of us at this point — but some girls came up to me and they had heard the song. They were immediately taken by it. They were saying, “It’s one of the most beautiful songs.”

The Shins will begin their tour on July 12th in San Francisco, catering to audiences who are likely going to hear the band for the first time. The tour will also include stints in San Diego, Las Vegas and Austin, which will re-introduce the band to a firm fanbase in America.

The band are probably best known for the jaunty ‘New Slang’, but they have a wide repertoire that stems from a place in great prescience and perception. Mercer traditionally plays rhythm guitar, but also plays keyboards and bass guitar. He has played various instruments on the album.

‘New Slang’ featured in Garden State, a film that was directed by Scrubs mainstay Zach Braff, a pastoral indie film that celebrated the virtues of friendship above all other things in life. The Shins’ ‘Caring Is Creepy’ also features on the film. The soundtrack also features contributions from Coldplay, Iron and Wine and Simon & Garfunkel.

See the tour dates, below.

The Shins tour dates:

07-12 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield ^

07-15 Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium ^

07-16 Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery ^

07-22 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

07-23 San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre ^

07-24 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre ^

07-26 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07-27 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

07-29 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

08-01 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

08-02 Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

08-04 Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium ^

08-06 Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

08-16 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

08-17 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

08-19 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem ^

08-20 Richmond, VA – The National ^

08-23 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall ^

08-26 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

08-27 Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

08-29 Montreal, Quebec – L’Olympia ^

08-30 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall ^

08-31 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

09-02 Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

09-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

09-04 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! ^

09-06 Saint Louis, MO – The Factory ^

09-08 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre ^

09-10 Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre ^

09-13 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre ^

09-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09-16 Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

^ with Joseph