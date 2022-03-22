Morrissey announces Las Vegas residency









Morrissey has announced that he is set to embark on a multi-date Viva Moz Vegas residency at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning this summer.

An announcement stated that the residency will offer fans an “intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album.”

The press release continues: “As an artist who is always trying new things, and never wanting to repeat himself, this could be fans’ only chance to experience the provocative combination of Morrissey in Las Vegas. These shows are not to be missed.”

The former Smiths frontman is currently set to put on five shows starting July 2022, with two warm-up shows at Pasadena’s Cruel World Fest earlier in the year.

Tickets for his Viva Moz Vegas shows are due to go on sale on Friday (March 25th) with more information available by clicking here.

While many fans will be looking forward to the performances, after a recent public spat with his former bandmate Johnny Marr, others will no doubt be wondering what fiasco awaits.

You can check out the tour dates below.

Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:

15/05 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest

15/05 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Fest

01/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace