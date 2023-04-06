The Sex Pistols song Pete Townshend compared to The Who’s ‘My Generation’









When punk came along, its role was to tear apart the rock ‘n’ roll ecosystem. Although The Who’s Pete Townshend was one of the figures that the aggressive new genre wanted to displace, he couldn’t help admiring the scene. Many bands from the punk era appealed to Townshend, but none more so than the Sex Pistols.

Although the Sex Pistols only existed for a short period of time – producing just one studio album – they remain one of the most influential British bands of all time. Together, they changed the direction of culture and made sure the watching world was aware of their message, whether they loved or loathed the band. In a similar way in which The Who entered the mainstream, the anger of youth energised Jotten Rotten and his wild bunch of cronies.

Looking back on the punk movement during a 1995 with Time, Townshend commented: “The Sex Pistols were obviously the most significant because they were the first and because (Malcolm) McLaren was organising them and allowing their anarchy. He gave them the space to play, the space to be anarchic. Also because Paul Cook and Steve Jones in the band are great rock ‘n’ roll players. They say they couldn’t play, but they actually could play very, very well”.

Meanwhile, when sitting down for a radio interview in 1979, a time when punk was at the peak of its powers, Townshend compared the younger version of The Who with the Sex Pistols and likened ‘Pretty Vacant’ to his band’s signature anthem, ‘My Generation’.

“My favourite album of the period was the Sex Pistols album, which was produced by Chris Thomas, Never Mind The Bollocks. I think ‘Pretty Vacant’, that track ‘We’re so pretty… we’re so pretty, vacant’, I think it’s like a modern ‘My Generation’,” Townshend said.

He continued: “It’s not as obvious as ‘My Generation’. But it’s the same kind of thing. But the amazing thing was that the concerts were so hectic, so violent. Particularly in the first six months of the thing, when bands like The Clash, The Vibrators and the Sex Pistols, I mean the Sex Pistols couldn’t actually play in public, was that bad, they had to play unannounced concerts”.

Townshend was particularly struck by Johnny Rotten, who he even considered recruiting to star in his film Quadrophenia. He once explained: “I knew him as he’d been using my studio in Soho, what a fucking diamond, and so smart, but unfortunately, we went out with the director… Johnny Rotten liked to drink, and so did I, and we went out and got pissed, and I drove my car the wrong way around a roundabout. We went to Camden Palais together, and I got stopped by the police, and they hauled us out”.

While the Sex Pistols wanted to consign The Who to the past, they were both cut from the same cloth, and Townshend’s comparison of the two tracks is an accurate one. Although their work spoke to different generations, only a Rizla paper separated their core message.