The set of ‘Beetlejuice 2’ has been burglarised









The film set for the sequel of the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice in East Corinth, Vermont, has fallen victim to burglary. The Vermont State Police are actively investigating the incident, but the perpetrator remains unknown.

On July 21st, the State Police revealed in a post that a 150-pound sculpture and a lamppost, complete with pumpkin decoration, were stolen from the set. Their tongue-in-cheek message stated, “We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn’t come back!” – referring to how the titular character is summoned.

Fans of the original Beetlejuice film may well recognise the stolen sculpture, as it previously featured as an artwork created by the character Delia Deetz, played by Catherine O’Hara. The authorities have requested that anyone with information relating to the burglary get in touch.

The sequel, currently in production, sees the return of director Tim Burton, with the release tentatively scheduled for September 6th, 2024. However, this could be subject to change due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Michael Keaton, the original Beetlejuice, is set to reprise his role for the sequel, with Jenna Ortega from the Burton series Wednesday also joining the cast. The script has been written by Mike Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with contributions from Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, who also serve as producers.

The sequel’s cast will also include Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux, alongside original cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. As the investigation continues, fans of the franchise wait for further updates on the film’s production status.

