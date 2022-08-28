The Rolling Stones songs that Mick Jagger called "terrible"









Mick Jagger is a perfectionist who doesn’t want to release anything under the name of The Rolling Stones that he believes will tarnish their legacy. With that sentiment, when the band stumbled upon some previously lost songs, Jagger initially resisted the urge to release the material and labelled them “terrible”.

In 2020, the group decided to reissue Goat’s Head Soup after finding three long-lost tracks, but Jagger needed to take some persuading before agreeing to the re-release. Surprisingly, it didn’t even coincide with a notable anniversary of the album, and the reissue was strangely shared to celebrate the LP’s 47th birthday.

The idea to revisit the album came from Polydor Records, who had discovered the hat-trick of iconic songs hidden in their vault. The label felt compelled to release away rather than agonisingly wait for the album to turn 50. as a result, Giles Martin was enlisted to mix the tracks, and he successfully managed to get them up to a standard that Jagger deemed acceptable for public consumption.

The three previously unheard tracks included on the expanded edition of the album were ‘Criss Cross’, ‘All the Rage’ and ‘Scarlet’, which featured Jimmy Page. Page’s work alongside The Rolling Stones needed to be heard by all fans, and after it had been tweaked slightly, Jagger agreed too.

Previously speaking to The Sunday Times, Jagger explained: “[The record executives] said, ‘We’ve found these three tracks’. I said, ‘They’re all terrible’. That’s always my initial reaction, ‘They’re all useless!’ I mean, actually, I always liked the songs, but they weren’t finished”.

He continued: “Sonically, they still sound like they were recorded then, even if they weren’t perfect. You can make them sound a little better than they did. But I think these three songs are all up there with the rest of the songs on this record”.

Jagger also discussed how the collaboration with Page came about and explained: “There was an invite to do a session. It was with Keith. So I said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I’ll bring my guitar along and I’ll lay the solo parts on it’. It’s really great to have done it. It’s brilliant what Mick has done with it. But it’s also good to hear Jimmy Page flying as he was in the 1970s”.

It would have been a crying shame if this trio of songs never saw the light of day, and Jagger’s claims they were “useless”, and “terrible” are just further proof of him being his toughest critic. The idea of Jimmy Page colliding with The Stones when they were in their golden eras seemed nothing but a pipedream, but the long-lost ‘Scarlet’ lived up to lofty expectations.

