55 years on: The night Jimmy Page stole ‘Dazed and Confused’









Jimmy Page has made no secret about his inspirations over the years. Theft, to him, is almost an engine of originality. As he once stated: “I believe every guitar player inherently has something unique about their playing. They just have to identify what makes them different and develop it.” Thus, you can play the same notes and still sound different and that is pretty much the tenet of individualism that rock ‘n’ roll thrives on.

As Nick Cave once said: “The great beauty of contemporary music, and what gives it its edge and vitality, is its devil-may-care attitude toward appropriation — everybody is grabbing stuff from everybody else, all the time. It’s a feeding frenzy of borrowed ideas that goes toward the advancement of rock music — the great artistic experiment of our era.”

However, the trouble is when that appropriation is a little bit too direct, and the original creator is left in the shade. You could argue that this was the case when it came to the Led Zeppelin classic ‘Dazed and Confused’ which Page lifted from poor old Jack Holmes 55 years after his ears were perked up by the counterculture classic.

At the time, Page was in the Yardbirds, and they were headlining a show at the Village Theatre, the famed venue which later became the Fillmore East in New York City. Jake Holmes opened the show and blazed up his stoner anthem ‘Dazed and Confused’ (listen below). Page was peeping behind the curtain and found himself flawed by the sludgy folk gem that staggers and saunters in a style that preserved the zeitgeist in amber.

Pairing psychedelia and the traditional sensibilities of the Byrds, Holmes honed a track that seemed to defy genre. Crammed with modular dirge, the sound alone would’ve been something that piqued the muse of Page, but the way the melody waxed and waned with the fractious somnambulant lyrics made it a touchstone for the times and the star was seemingly so stirred he got his notebook out.

In the years that followed, the Yardbirds would perform their own version but never record the track and the anthem seemed to be forgotten until Led Zeppelin’s debut album arrived. However, this moment goes back to that fateful show at the future Fillmore. As Holmes would later bemoan: “That was the infamous moment of my life when ‘Dazed and Confused’ fell into the loving arms and hands of Jimmy Page.”

And infamous is the operative word here because what happened afterwards was problematic. Page obviously changed the track btu the source is self-evident. Yet, when Led Zeppelin released the song, there was no mention of Holmes’ long-forgotten version in the credits. He kindly wrote to the group asking for a co-credit, but he never received a reply. All the while, his own career faltered, and he moved into writing jingles and tunes for commercial purposes. Rather fittingly, he would also write for others such as the great Harry Belafonte, but his own day in the spotlight seemed to just be that one night in New York.

In June 2010, he finally got Led Zeppelin to pay attention to him when he sued citing copyright infringement and the matter was resolved out of court. However, the bigger question that the whole debacle raises, is just how rife plagiarism, or to put it kindly for Page, unreferenced liberal appropriation was in the days before internet sleuths could catch you at it? What other works out there should rightfully cite someone else as the originator?

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.