The Rolling Stones are working on a ‘Hackney Diamonds’ documentary









Following the announcement of their new album, Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones are working on an accompanying documentary which will go behind the scenes of the recording process.

A source told a British newspaper that the documentary will provide an “intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them.”

The film will also include footage from their recent press event at the Hackney Empire, where they premiered the new video for ‘Angry’, featuring Sydney Sweeney. “It’s a very slick production and it will be amazing when it’s edited and the final cut is complete,” the source added.

The film will also give nods to drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

The Rolling Stones recently announced their first new studio record in 18 years, Hackney Diamonds, stating, “Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube.”

The record features guest appearances from Elton John and Paul McCartney. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mick Jagger suggested that the Beatles songwriter and bassist “really rocked out”. Detailing further, he explained: “He fitted straight in. It was like we’d been playing with him for years. It was a really good feeling.”

The Rolling Stones have also hinted that they’re already working on a follow-up to the new record.

Watch the new video for ‘Angry’ below.