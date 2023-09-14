The Rolling Stones already working on a follow-up to ‘Hackney Diamonds’









Following last week’s announcement regarding their new album Hackney Diamonds being released on October 20th, The Rolling Stones have hinted that their latest effort won’t be their last.

When discussing the forthcoming release, Stones frontman Mick Jagger revealed a follow-up to Hackney Diamonds was already in the offing, telling The New York Times, “I don’t think it’s the last Rolling Stones album. We’ve got almost three-quarters through the next one”.

The upcoming record will also be the band’s first LP since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts. However, there are two tracks on the album featuring Watts which he recorded in 2019. The rest of the percussion duties were carried out by legendary session drummer Steve Jordan, who has replaced Watts in the band.

Hackney Diamonds will feature a myriad of guest stars, including Paul McCartney playing bass on ‘Bite My Head Off’ and Lady Gaga contributing vocals to the song ‘The Sweet Sound of Heaven’.

To announce the album’s release, The Stones shared the lead single ‘Angry’, and unveiled a new video for the song starring Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria fame.

In a review of the track, Far Out said, “The vintage footage that runs throughout the video says it all: ‘Remember when we were cool?’ The lack of sentiment in the lyrics typifies this grab of the past. Thus, its triumph and travesty are obverse faces on a coin: the song remains the same”.

Hackney Diamonds is set for release on October 20th.