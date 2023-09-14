The Rolling Stones confirm Paul McCartney and Elton John’s guest appearances on ‘Hackney Diamonds’









The Rolling Stones have confirmed Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga are set to appear on their new album Hackney Diamonds.

The LP, which is the first album to consist of entirely new material by The Rolling Stones since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, is set to be released on October 20th. Last week, The Stones officially announced details of the record and shared the lead single ‘Angry’ which arrived with a video starring Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

In February, it was first rumoured that McCartney had laid down bass on their new album, and now, this has been confirmed by the band. During a new profile by The New York Times, his appearance on the track ‘Bite My Head Off’ is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Elton John plays the piano on the song, ‘Live by the Sword’. Notably, former bassist Billy Wyman, who left The Rolling Stones in 1993, also features on the track. Wyman previously made a guest appearance with the group during their headline performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

On ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’, Stevie Wonder adds keyboards to the track while Lady Gaga shares vocal duties with Mick Jagger.

In the interview with the New York Times, Jagger explained how the band enforced a strict deadline on the completion of Hackney Diamonds. “I said to Keith, ‘If we don’t have a deadline, we’re never going to finish this record,’” Jagger said.

He added: “So I said, ‘The deadline is Valentine’s Day 2023. And then we’re going to go out and tour it.’ That’s what we used to have to do. You know, you’ve got to finish Exile on Main Street because you’ve got a tour booked.”

Although the album was completed in time, vinyl pressing delays and stadiums already being booked have delayed The Rolling Stones’ plan to tour, which presumably will now take place across the summer of 2024.