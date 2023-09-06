Sydney Sweeney stars in Rolling Stones video ‘Angry’









Ahead of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones have released the first video for the lead single ‘Angry’, featuring actor Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney had previously been known for her roles in shows such as Euphoria and The White Lotus. When talking about her involvement in the shoot, she said, “This is the biggest thing ever. I didn’t know it was going to be the first single, but I love the song”.

During the premiere of their latest single, The Stones also announced a date for the accompanying album, arriving on October 20th, 2023.

The album is the first record released since A Bigger Bang to feature all-original material. While the band had released different standalone singles, their previous album Blue and Lonesome, was packed with the biggest blues covers of their career.

This is the also the first Rolling Stones album without Charlie Watts since his passing in 2021. Though two tracks were recorded in 2019 prior to his passing, the lion’s share of the drums on the record are done by Steve Jordan.

The new album follows comments Keith Richards made last year, telling Matt Wilkinson, “I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That’s what I do”.

Watch the video for ‘Angry’ below.