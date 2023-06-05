Sydney Sweeney says her father walked out on ‘Euphoria’









In a new interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, actor Sydney Sweeney opened up about her experience working on the provocative HBO series Euphoria. She revealed that two of her family members left the room while watching her performance in the hit show.

She shared that while her mother was aware of the show’s content, she had not detailed the nature of her role in Sam Levinson’s drama. Euphoria was noted for its rather explicit content involving sex, drugs and violence aplenty. Naturally, some of the scenes proved difficult for Sweeney’s loved ones to swallow.

“My mom visited me on set at the time, so she like knew the story, and I talked to her a lot about it – my dad didn’t,” she said. “I didn’t prepare my dad at all.”

Sweeney revealed that her father decided to watch the series with her grandparents without letting her know first. Needless to say, the elderly relatives were shocked by what they saw. “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out,” she added.

Though both her father and grandfather walked out, Sweeney’s grandmother has long been an avid supporter and managed to stick with it. “She’s a big fan of mine,” she said. “Actually, I bring her, usually, all over the world to my different sets, and I make her an extra.”

Sweeney is set to return to her role as Cassie in the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria. However, at this point, no details regarding progress or scheduled date for release have been announced.

It has been more than a year since the conclusion of Euphoria’s second season. Since then, creator Sam Levinson has shifted his attention towards The Idol, his upcoming series starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd).

