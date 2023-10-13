The Police drummer Stewart Copeland to release new book ‘Police Diaries’









Stewart Copeland, the drummer of The Police, has announced details of his upcoming book, Police Diaries.

The forthcoming release will chronicle the British band’s early beginnings, complete with diary entries written by the members. It will also include photos alongside scans of the diary entries, with commentary written by Copeland.

It will be “the band’s truest account of their early days,” which Copeland has dubbed the “starving years.”

The Police formed in 1977 with Sting taking lead vocals duties with Copeland on drums and Andy Summers on guitar. They released their debut album, Outlandos d’Amour, the following year, which hit number six on the UK Charts.

The album contained one of the band’s biggest hits, ‘Roxanne’. From there, the band continued to garner acclaim with tracks such as ‘Message in a Bottle’.

The book is available in several editions. Alongside a standard copy, 500 fans can get their hands on a ‘Signature’ edition, which is signed by Copeland and includes a demo CD of unreleased tracks recorded between 1977 and 1978.

There is also an ‘Ultimate’ edition up for grabs, limited to 100 copies, which comes with a giclée print, a leather-bound vintage book, an Outlandos D’amour poster and the demo CD.

The book is now available for pre-order.