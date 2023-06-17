The one song that The Edge was jealous of









No artist stops becoming a music fan when they reach the top of the world. Once that first success starts rolling in, it’s practically every artist’s duty to keep that creative fire burning in whatever way they can, either through different musical avenues or toying around with styles that wouldn’t normally fit into their signature sound. Even with years removed from his salad days, though, The Edge found a song he wished he could have written.

For years, U2 had been known as one of the few shining lights in rock music. Although most of their punk rock heroes had long since moved on when cutting their first few records like Boy and War, they still had the freedom of rock and roll instilled in them, as Bono wrote glorious hymns about wanting to escape the dead-end streets that he saw around his native Dublin

Once they finally found their way to the top of the world on 1987’s The Joshua Tree, it was time to strip things down. Across their next album, Achtung Baby, The Edge embraced certain electronic textures into his sound, playing up the semi-ironic nature of Bono’s strange new turn as the rockstar persona ‘The Fly’.

After reshaping their sound already, the next album, Zooropa, saw them taking even more chances, working some of their songs into the dance-rock scene while also getting a cosign from Johnny Cash on the final song, ‘The Wanderer’. As the band focused on releasing their poppy counterpart, Pop, The Edge was knocked back by one of the newest acts on the radio.

In the background of the alternative movement, an up-and-coming songwriter named Gregg Alexander had recently started the group The New Radicals, reaching the top of the charts for the first time with the song ‘You Get What You Give’. While the tune has become a fixture of playing over the credits of feel-good family movies these days, The Edge loved it to the point of jealousy.

When talking to Time magazine about the music that had shaped him, The Edge talked about being resentful that he didn’t write something so poignant, saying, “There’s quite a few songs I’ve been jealous of. Oh. Easy. The New Radicals’ ‘You Get What You Give’. That’s a great tune. I really would love to have written that. Great spirit, great energy”.

Looking at the lyrics, The New Radicals’ smash has many hallmarks that come with a U2-esque song. Compared to the cynical sounds of its era, Alexander doesn’t have a jaded bone in his body, talking about doing everything in style despite being flat broke and warning everyone listening never to give up on themselves.

The tune’s construction is also immaculate, reminiscent of the sounds of glorified AOR rock that sound amazing coming out of the radio, like Electric Light Orchestra. Despite their one iconic track, New Radicals didn’t have much time to enjoy their big hit, with Alexander ending the project after becoming desensitised to fame. Still, they will always have their one perfect song, and the lip service of one of the greatest guitarists of the modern age certainly doesn’t hurt.